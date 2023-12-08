Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as chief guest at the Armed Forces Flag Day programme held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that the Armed Forces Flag Day is a special occasion to appreciate their valour, devotion to duty and professionalism of the highest order, not only against the external but also the internal threats and made supreme sacrifice at the altar of duty.

Earlier, Director of Sainik Welfare Brig V Venkata Reddy pinned the Armed Forces Flag to the Governor and collected contribution for the Flag Day Fund.

The Governor felicitated and presented mementoes to Gallantry Award Winners Air Vice Marshal J Rajendra (Athi Vishisht Seva Medal), Brigadier CSS Prakash, (Vishisht Seva Medal), Sepoy Gorla Surendra (Sena Medal).

The Governor also felicitated and presented cash award to Veer Nari Pitta Srilakshmi, wife of late Havaldar Pitta Srinivas, Veer Mata Sirigi Subbamma, mother of late Lance Naik Surendra, Veer Mata Purama Mangamma, mother of late Naik Purama Goparaju, Sepoy Seelam Koti Reddy, who was injured in military operation, and Lance Naik Billakanti Muralidhar Gupta, Sergeant NVR Mohan Rao, Petty Officer Andrew Thomson, Sepoy P Pattabhirami Reddy, who became disabled in action.

The Governor also gave away keys of Tricycles to several disabled Ex-Servicemen, sponsored by the ONGC to the Sainik Welfare Department, under the CSR programme. The Governor also felicitated Collector S Dilli Rao and Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers Surg Lt Cdr K Kalyana Veena (Retd), Captain P Satya Prasad (Retd), KVS Prasada Rao, P Ramesh, with mementoes for collection of highest donations to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

Minister of Home Taneti Vanitha, Principal Secretary Harish Kumar Gupta, officers and staff members of Sainik Welfare department and Raj Bhavan also attended the programme.