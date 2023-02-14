Armed police mobilisation programme concludes

Visakhapatnam: The annual mobilisation programme will help in enhancing the discipline and skills of the armed police personnel, said Anakapalli district superintendent of police Gowthami Sali.

Participating at the mobilisation programme of Armed Reserve Police valedictory function held at Kailasagiri Armed Reserve ground here on Monday, the SP suggested that the police extend better services to the public and contribute to the good policing.

Since the formation of Visakhapatnam rural district in 1984, the district armed forces have played an important role in controlling the activities of Maoists along with the support of Greyhounds units, said the SP.

Gowthami Sali stated that the armed forces have been able to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in various events, such as festivals, VIP protection, escort, prisoner escort and destruction of ganja in the Agency areas.

The SP hoped that the armed reserve personnel would perform well in their duties, cooperate with the civil police and control the anti-social activities across the district.

The programme was conducted for a period of 15 days.

During the programme, prizes were given as a mark of encouragement to police personnel who performed best while discharging their duties.

Additional SP (Crimes) P Satyanarayana Rao, ASR district Armed Reserve additional SP V Sathiraju, AR DSP P Nageswara Rao, inspectors and staff were present.