Arrange seepage holes to Sarvepalli canal walls: CPM

Nellore: CPM leaders staged a protest in the city on Thursday demanding to arrange seepage holes to the concrete wall of Sarvepalli canal for improving groundwater level. CPM activists staged a rally from Millennium Sub Station up to irrigation office on the mini bypass road and city secretary K Srinivasulu informed that concrete walls are being constructed both sides of canal without any measures for depletion of groundwater.

He said Sarvepalli canal plays a key role in improving groundwater and the state government planned walls without considering groundwater levels of the city and existing population. Cement roads occupied the major portion of the city and now people would face another problem with the canal revetment works.

Srinivasulu said these concrete walls are being constructed from 25 feet depth and they would obstruct seepage of water thus reduce groundwater table. He said the interests of the city are being spoiled for Adani Port and requested the Collector to clear up the problem after discussing it by conducting an all-party meeting.