Arrangements for CM visit reviewed

Guntur: District collector M Venugopal Reddy, MLC and CM tour programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram, government whip in the State Legislative Council Lella Appi Reddy, joint collector G Rajakumari, GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, Tenali sub-collector Prakar Jain on Monday visited the Loyola Public School here and reviewed the arrangements for Aadudam Andhra to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

They gave suggestions to the officials. Guntur tahsildar Sambasiva Rao, DEO Sailaja and others were present.