Arrangements for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit reviewed

Narasaraopet: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini along with District Collector Siva Sankar, police officials and ITC Company representatives visited the ITC Global Processing Facility at Spices Park at Vankayalapadu village of Yadlapadu mandal in Palnadu district and reviewed arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She directed the officials to make arrangements for CM's visit in a big way.

The Minister directed the police officials to make elaborate security arrangements for the CM's visit. She examined the road from national highway to Spices Park along with the district officials.

After the inauguration of Global Processing Facility at Spices Park, the CM will participate in the National Education Day celebrations in Guntur city.

Palnadu district SP Ravisankar Reddy, ASP Bindu Madhav were also present in the review meeting.