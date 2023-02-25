Arrangements for MLC polls reviewed

Election observer J Shyamala Rao reviewed on arrangements of MLC elections with district





collector Shrikesh B Lathkar, election returning and assistant returning officers in Srikakulam on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Election observer said asked officials to follow rules imposed by election commission for smooth conduct of MLC elections for both graduates and local bodies' constituencies in Uttarandhra

Officials are advised to organise training camps for officials and staff on March 1 as first phase and also on March 8 as second phase to avoid issues while organising polling and counting.

The observer also asked about ballot boxes, security arrangements, identification of polling centres, procurement of required material for elections etc., He also directed officials to conduct separate training camps for election officers, staff and for micro observers.

Later, the observer inspected media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) cell at collector's office. The observer directed the MCMC officials to provide integrated information to the media with updated details regularly.



