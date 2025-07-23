Arrangements for Sri Sathya Sai’s birth centenary fete reviewed

Puttaparthi, (Sri Sathya Sai district): In view of the upcoming 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba scheduled for November 22–23, senior officials led by Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary of Tourism and Culture, conducted a comprehensive review of preparatory works in Puttaparthi.

He was accompanied by District Collector T.S. Chetan, SP Ratna, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar and Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy.

The team visited key locations including the helipad, West Gate to Outer Ring Road, and NH-44 near the Sri Sathya Sai Airport. Instructions were issued for beautification works, road repairs, improved lighting, and installation of a Sri Sathya Sai statue at the West Gate Circle.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy requested special funds for infrastructure development in view of the celebrations. She thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for recognising the centenary fete as a State-level festival and for the prompt issuance of official orders to that effect.

During a review meeting held at the District Collectorate, the MLA emphasised the importance of showcasing Puttaparthi as a global spiritual destination. She urged that the festivities be conducted with grandeur and spiritual fervour, reflecting Baba’s universal legacy. Former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy also stressed the need for better infrastructure, expecting over one million visitors from across the globe.

Ajay Jain assured the release of Rs 105 crore in special funds and expressed satisfaction with the district administration’s preparedness. He also confirmed that a high-level committee will be formed to oversee arrangements and coordinate with relevant departments.

Officials were directed to expedite works in areas such as Chitravathi Riverfront, Shilparamam, theme parks, and key approach roads. Enhanced amenities like lighting, sanitation, drinking water, and public restrooms were also prioritised.

The celebrations, set to span 25 days in November, will receive focused attention from the State government, with regular reviews to ensure timely execution of all development works.