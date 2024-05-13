Arrangements in place for polling in Prakasam

Ongole: The District Election Officer and Collector of Prakasam district, AS Dinesh Kumar informed that they have made all arrangements at the polling stations for the polling staff and the electors, and they are ready to provide any help if required.

Considering the high temperatures recorded for a few days, he said that they provided shades, drinking water, electricity, and ramps for the wheelchairs to bring physically handicapped and old people into the polling stations. He said that they also set up six model polling stations with unique specialties for youth, four for women, and two for the disabled voters in the district. He said that the NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and retired army personnel would maintain the queue lines. He said that they have also provided toilets, drinking water, and food for the polling staff to avoid inconvenience to them.

The SP Garud Sumit Sunil announced that they made tight security at the polling stations as per the instructions of the Election Commission. He said that they have also focussed on the critical polling stations and kept extra personnel from the central police forces as security.