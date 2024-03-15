Arrangements reviewed for PM Modi’s meeting

Guntur: The SPG team on Thursday reviewed security arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Boppudi village near Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district on March 17.

They reviewed the arrangements for dais, parking place for the vehicles, roads for the passing of vehicles, and public meeting venue surroundings.

They enquired about the number of people expected to attend the public meeting, how many VVIPs will participate, and their details. They collected the details from BJP, TDP and JSP leaders.

Guntur Range IGP Pala Raju also visited the public meeting venue at Boppudi village and reviewed the arrangements. The police officials along with the SPG officials visited the public meeting venue.

Former minister and TDP state vice- president Prathipati Pulla Rao explained the progress of the arrangements. The SPG team explained the kind of security arrangements to be made for PM’s public meeting to the TDP leaders. This is the first public meeting to be conducted by BJP, TDP, and JSP in the state and to be addressed by Modi. TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan will address the meeting.