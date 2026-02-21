Arrest of MLC’s wife demanded

Kakinada: Dr Busi Venkata Rao, State Convener of Vidasam (Vistrutha Dalitha Sanghala) United Forum, has demanded immediate arrest of MLC Anantha Babu’s wife in connection with the Veedhi Subrahmanyam murder case.

Speaking at a protest held by the Vidasam committee of the erstwhile East Godavari district at the Kakinada Collectorate on Friday, he also called for legal action against police officers, who allegedly colluded with the accused.

The protest follows a report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by IPS officer Patil Devaraj Manish, which was appointed to re-investigate the murder. Venkata Rao stated that suspicions have surrounded the case since its inception. He noted that after Vidasam leadership appealed to the Governor and the Home Minister of the coalition government for a CBI probe, the SIT filed a supplementary charge sheet.

In this charge sheet, Anantha Babu’s wife, Lakshmi Durga, has been named as the second accused (A2). However, Venkata Rao pointed out that she is yet to be arrested and is reportedly absconding. He demanded that the officials who allegedly assisted her in evading the law also be included in the charge sheet.

Furthermore, he urged the government to book the police officers who shielded Lakshmi Durga and tampered with evidence under IPC Sections 193, 201, and 208, as well as Section 4 of the SC/ST Atrocities Act. A memorandum outlining these demands was later submitted at the Collectorate.

Several leaders participated in the programme, including Jaji Omkar, Maccha Bujji Babu, G Chinni, Gubbala Srinivasa Rao, V Ramakrishna, Godi Venkateswara Rao, Sanyasi Rao, and Rambabu.