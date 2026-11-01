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Arrest of YSRCP leaders continues in Kurnool
In Short
Police arrests of YSRCP leaders and supporters continue in Kurnool ahead of municipal elections, with former MLA MA Hafeez Khan questioning the arrests and police conduct.
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Kurnool: The arrest of YSRCP leaders and supporters continued in Kurnool on Sunday. Former MLA MA Hafeez Khan expressed concern over what he termed the illegal arrests of YSRCP leaders and the attitude of the police.
Kurnool I Town police arrested Jalil Ahmed, a YSRCP leader from Ward 15, and Eshwar, husband of Soujanya, the YSRCP corporator candidate from Ward 16.
Meanwhile, Kurnool II Town police arrested Kothapeta Shabbir Bhai, a YSRCP leader from Ward 65.
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