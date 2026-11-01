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Arrest of YSRCP leaders continues in Kurnool

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Police arrests of YSRCP leaders and supporters continue in Kurnool ahead of municipal elections, with former MLA MA Hafeez Khan questioning the arrests and police conduct.

Arrest of YSRCP leaders continues in Kurnool
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Arrest of YSRCP leaders continues in Kurnool

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Kurnool: The arrest of YSRCP leaders and supporters continued in Kurnool on Sunday. Former MLA MA Hafeez Khan expressed concern over what he termed the illegal arrests of YSRCP leaders and the attitude of the police.

Kurnool I Town police arrested Jalil Ahmed, a YSRCP leader from Ward 15, and Eshwar, husband of Soujanya, the YSRCP corporator candidate from Ward 16.

Meanwhile, Kurnool II Town police arrested Kothapeta Shabbir Bhai, a YSRCP leader from Ward 65.

V Narendra Kumar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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Kurnool YSRCP arrestsMA Hafeez KhanYSRCP leadersKurnool municipal electionsAndhra Pradesh political news
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