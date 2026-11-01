- Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement
- Symbol Mix-Up in Vijayawada's 55th Division Brings Polling to a Halt
- Nandigama Records Highest Polling at 17.99% in NTR District
- Rajasthan IAS-IPS Couple Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas Worth Rs 5.5 Crore
- Comprehensive security grid built for today’s municipal polls
- Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala Srivari temple scheduled for Nov 8
- TTD staff to receive AI training for smarter devotee services
- Strict action against misinformation, intimidation during civic polls: SP
Gold and silver rates today 1 Nov stable in Bengaluru and Chennai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
In Short
Today's Gold rates of 18K, 22K and 24K stable in Bengaluru and Chennai.
The gold rates today in Bengaluru and Chennai stable on 1 Nov 2026. Going by the gold rates today in Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 1,27,300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160.
In Chennai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160.
While the Silver rate today at Bengaluru and Chennai is at Rs. 2,00,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.
City
22-carat gold 10gm
24-carat gold 10gm
18-carat gold 10gm
silver 1kg
Bengaluru
Rs. 1,27,300
Rs. 1,38,880
Rs. 1,04,160
Rs. 2,00,000
Chennai
Rs. 1,27,300
Rs. 1,38,880
Rs. 1,04,160
Rs, 2,00,000
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
Gold and silver rates today 1 Nov stable in Bengaluru and Chennai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
Gold and silver rates stable today, 1 Nov in Delhi, Mumbai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K
Ruling party leaders’ vehicles seen near Nandyal polling station
Live updates: AP Municipal Elections live updates: Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies
Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies in AP
President Murmu arrives in Haryana ahead of 60th Statehood Day celebrations
CM Yogi, Rekha Gupta extend wishes on Haryana Foundation Day, hail state’s rich heritage
State Election Commissioner Inspects Polling Station at Ibrahimpatnam
AP to receive rains as depression in Bay of Bengal to intensify into Cyclone Murasu