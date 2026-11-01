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Gold and silver rates today 1 Nov stable in Bengaluru and Chennai, check gold prices of 18K, 22K, 24K

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Today's Gold rates of 18K, 22K and 24K stable in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Gold rates today
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Gold rates today 

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The gold rates today in Bengaluru and Chennai stable on 1 Nov 2026. Going by the gold rates today in Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs. 1,27,300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160.

In Chennai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,27,300 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,38,880 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,04,160.

While the Silver rate today at Bengaluru and Chennai is at Rs. 2,00,000 per kilogram.

The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.

City

22-carat gold 10gm

24-carat gold 10gm

18-carat gold 10gm

silver 1kg

Bengaluru

Rs. 1,27,300

Rs. 1,38,880

Rs. 1,04,160

Rs. 2,00,000

Chennai

Rs. 1,27,300

Rs. 1,38,880

Rs. 1,04,160

Rs, 2,00,000


Pavan Bandari
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavan Bandari

[email protected]

I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

Gold rates today November 1 2026Bengaluru gold priceChennai gold rate22 carat gold pricesilver rate today
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