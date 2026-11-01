Allegations of election code violations at polling stations in Nandyal

Nandyal: Allegations of election code violations have surfaced at some polling stations in Nandyal town, with complaints that autos transporting voters were displaying stickers bearing the names of ruling party leaders and candidates. The presence of such stickers on vehicles engaged in transporting voters has raised concerns over possible violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Questions are being raised among the public over whether the concerned election officials are conducting adequate inspections at polling stations and responding promptly to complaints regarding such alleged violations.

Transparency and impartiality are essential in enforcing election regulations. Democratic activists have urged election officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations, verify the facts and initiate legal action against those responsible if any violations are established.

They have also appealed to the authorities to ensure that election rules are enforced uniformly against all political parties, without favouritism, so that the polling process remains free, fair and transparent.