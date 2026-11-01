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Allegations of election code violations at polling stations in Nandyal

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Complaints over party stickers on autos transporting voters

Allegations of election code violations at polling stations in Nandyal
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Allegations of election code violations at polling stations in Nandyal

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Nandyal: Allegations of election code violations have surfaced at some polling stations in Nandyal town, with complaints that autos transporting voters were displaying stickers bearing the names of ruling party leaders and candidates. The presence of such stickers on vehicles engaged in transporting voters has raised concerns over possible violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Questions are being raised among the public over whether the concerned election officials are conducting adequate inspections at polling stations and responding promptly to complaints regarding such alleged violations.

Transparency and impartiality are essential in enforcing election regulations. Democratic activists have urged election officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations, verify the facts and initiate legal action against those responsible if any violations are established.

They have also appealed to the authorities to ensure that election rules are enforced uniformly against all political parties, without favouritism, so that the polling process remains free, fair and transparent.

V Narendra Kumar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

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Nandyal election code violationsModel Code of Conductvoter transport autosNandyal polling stationsAndhra Pradesh election news
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