Arrests continue in Amalapuram riots case, a total of 143 accused held

The arrests of the accused continue in the Amalapuram riots case . The police are cracking down on rioters irrespective of the party's affiliation who vandalized public and private property. Cases are being registered based on video and CCTV footage. So far, 143 people have been arrested by the police.



Most of them belong to Jana Sena and TDP with 62 members and 21 respectively. The arrested consist of BJP and YSRCP followers as well with five each. The remaining 50 were identified by police as belonging to no party. Police have also made it a priority to arrest members of the YSRCP who are believed to be involved in the attacks.

The people of Konaseema protested that the name of the district should be changed to BR Ambedkar called for a massive rally. The situation got out of control as hundreds of people flocked. Young people and protesters tried to storm the collectorate and the whole of Amalapuram was cordoned off.

The protesters clashed with the police and attacked them with stones where more than 20 policemen were injured in the attack. Apart from that, the house of Minister Pinipe Vishwaroop was set on fire. Meanwhile, police have suspended internet services in the Konaseema district due to riots and imposed sections 30 and 144.