Artistes present vocal concerts at Nrityotsav in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Yuva Sangeetha Sahitya Nrityotsav was organized jointly by Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Trust (Vijayawada) and South Indian Central Centre (Thanjavur) on the second-day on Wednesday at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College.

The festival commenced by promising youth singer Bhamidipati Srilalitha. Srilalitha chosen Oothukkaadi venkatasubbaiah keerthana "Swagatam Krishna" and followed by 'Annapoorne' in ramaragam, 'kanakasaila viharini' in ragam punnagavarali 'Bhavayami Gopalabalam' in Yamunakalyani, 'Ramulavari mata' in Kedaragowla ragam and 'Ksherasaagara sayana' in Anandabhiravi ragam.

Srilalitha captured the audience with melodious voice and fine rendering. She was supported by Kalluri Srinivas on mridangam and Ambatipudi Kaamakshi on Violin. Modumudi Sruthi Ranjani commenced her vocal concert with Gambhiranata varnam.

It was followed 'Mayammaa' in Natakuranji ragam, 'Sasivadana' in Chandrajyothi ragam and 'Anandamrutha' in Amrutha varshini ragam. BV Durga Bhavani on violin and PS Phalgul on mridangam rendered excellent support to the vocal concert.

Chief guest LV Subrahmanyam, Director General, HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh, called upon the youth to take active part in promoting these live and creative arts to attain mental peace and tranquility. Maganti Subrahmanyam honored guests.