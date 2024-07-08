Arun Babu takes charge as Palnadu collector

Narasaraopet: P Arun Babu took over charge as Palnadu district collector at the Collectorate here on Sunday. Earlier, he worked as Satya Sai district collector.

In the recent IAS officer transfers, he has been shifted to Palnadu. As soon as he reached the Collectorate, the officials welcomed him. They introduced themselves to the district collector.

Speaking to media, after taking charge as district collector, he said he will solve the problems of the people and develop the district with the cooperation of people’s representatives.