Arun Kanti takes charge as Director (Projects), RINL

Visakhapatnam: Arun Kanti Bagchi assumed charge as Director (Projects) at RINL. A Mechanical Engineering graduate from REC, Bhopal, Arun Kanti Bagchi joined MECON Limited in the year 1988 as management trainee (Technical). Prior to joining RINL, Arun Kanti Bagchi was heading the project team of MECON involved in the Project Management Consultancy services for the upcoming 3 MTPA Steel Plant of NMDC at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh.

Arun Kanti Bagchi has over 34 years of experience in diverse sectors like metals and mining, power, defence, space, beach sands, nuclear, refineries and ports etc. After taking charge as Director (Projects), he met CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt and other senior officials and held discussions.

Plant mock drill

Meanwhile, a plant-level mock drill was conducted to test on-site emergency preparedness following an imaginary gas leak at the gas mixing station of the energy management department at RINL here on Wednesday.

As a part of the exercise, the gas safety team rushed to the spot immediately along with gas monitors, artificial respirators and carried out analysis of concentration of explosive mixture and administered oxygen to the victims till the arrival of the rescue team.

Conducted under the supervision of chief general manager (Safety and Environment), RINL MSV Krishnaiah, the exercise saw participation of the company's emergency services such as medical services, gas safety, among others. The drill was appreciated by Joint Chief Inspector of Factories J Shiva Shankar Reddy.