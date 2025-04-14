Aruna Kumari’s autobiography a source of inspiration for women

Tirupati: Veteran screenwriter and Rajaya Sabha member V Vijayendra Prasad, father of acclaimed director SS Rajamouli, praised former minister Galla Aruna Kumari’s autobiography as an inspiring story for women. He visited Arunaka Kumari’s residence at Diguva Magham village in Thavanampalle mandal of Chittoor district on Sunday evening.

During the visit, Galla Aruna Kumari, former MP Galla Jayadev, Founder of Amara Raja Galla Ramachandra Naidu, and Dr G Ramadevi were warmly welcomed by the local community. Speaking to the media, Vijayendra Prasad said he had recently read Aruna Kumari’s autobiography and found it thought-provoking. He also suggested that, with the family’s permission, her life could be effectively portrayed as a web series, which might have a greater emotional impact than a traditional film.

Earlier in the day, Vijayendra Prasad personally observed the community service initiatives led by Galla Aruna Kumari in the village and lauded her efforts, stating that her dedication deeply moved him.

Veteran screen writer and MP V Vijayendra Prasad speaking to the media in Diguva Magham village on Sunday. Former Minister Galla Aruna Kumari and former MP Galla Jayadev are seen.