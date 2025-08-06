Arya Vaishya Association new body formed

Vizianagaram: Deputy Mayor Kolagatla emphasised the significant role of the Arya Vaishyas in community service, particularly in supporting those in need.

On Tuesday, she attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected committee of the Town Arya Vaishya Association.

Speaking on the occasion, she praised the long-standing legacy of the Arya Vaishya Association, which has been active for nearly a century.

She highlighted the organisation’s consistent involvement in service-oriented initiatives, such as the monthly rice distribution to the poor, merit awards for students on Independence Day, the free distribution of essentials during Sankranti, and the grand offering of 108 varieties of traditional food to Goddess Vasavi Kanyakaparameshwari. Sravani pointed out that Arya Vaishyas have always been at the forefront of managing food donation centres and choultries at pilgrimage sites, showcasing their deep-rooted commitment to charity and philanthropy. As a gesture of support, she announced a personal donation of Rs 1 lakh towards the rice distribution programme. Chairman of Sri Lalitha Rice Mills Matte Srinivas, congratulated the new committee and announced a donation of Rs 2 lakh to strengthen the association and support its service activities.

Senior advocate Boddu Satyanarayana administered the oath to the newly elected members: Ravva Srinivas as President, Kapuganti Ravi as Secretary, and Arishetti Venugopal as Treasurer. SBI Regional Manager Suresh Babu and others attended the programme.