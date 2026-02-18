As 71 ships assemble off Vizag coast, IFR grows in its scale and magnitude

Visakhapatnam: As a fleet of 71 ships, both Indian and foreign vessels, anchored off the Visakhapatnam coast, their flags fluttering high, the City of Destiny gears up to unfold the spirit of maritime diplomacy, hosting the biggest ever International Fleet Review scheduled on February 18.

Conveying a strong signal of leadership and togetherness, the complementary exercises IFR-MILAN-IONS exude transparency and build trust among friendly foreign navies, serving as effective platforms, enduring strategic dialogue and, more importantly, accentuating India’s convening might across the Indo-Pacific.

For long, International Fleet Reviews and exercise MILAN have become India’s most visible maritime diplomacy platforms. IFRs, once demonstrations of naval preparedness, now include dozens of navies in a non-threatening setting through a slate of maritime engagements. By hosting foreign warships and dignitaries, India reassures regional states of its prime role as a responsible security provider.

The IFR-MILAN 2026 edition promises to be a defining moment in India’s maritime calendar for apparent reasons. One, the magnitude of participation from foreign navies is huge compared to the previous editions.

Two, an enormous army of delegates and naval chiefs assemble for the exercise. Three, the scope for demonstrating the Indian Navy’s strength gets wider.

Four, the combined ceremonies symbolise not just the nation’s rising maritime aspirations but also the growing stature of India as a naval power.

In 1953, the first Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) with 33 ships was reviewed by the then President Rajendra Prasad in Bombay (Mumbai now).

While Bombay continued to be the hosting city for the PFRs, it hosted the maiden International Fleet Review in 2001 with the participation of 20 foreign ships.

In 2006, the Eastern Seaboard hosted PFR in Visakhapatnam and it was reviewed by former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Back in 2016, Visakhapatnam witnessed the largest IFR with the then President Pranab Mukherjee reviewing a fleet of 100 ships, including 50 from the foreign navies.

In 2022, the City of Destiny hosted the PFR and the exercise was reviewed by President Ram Nath Kovind. This edition, President Droupadi Murmu will review the fleet onboard INS Sumedha, the Presidential Yacht, and lead the column. With an increasing scale of participation, the combined maritime convergence is going to be the Indian Navy’s grandest event ever hosted.