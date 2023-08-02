As many as 1,309 stations to be upgraded/modernised

Visakhapatnam: The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched for development of railway stations across India. The scheme envisages to take-up 1,309 stations for upgradation / modernisation of the Indian Railways.

The scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. It involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve several amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, elevators/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping etc.

About 15 stations in Waltair Division have been identified to be taken up under the scheme, including Vizianagaram Jn, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada, Bobbili Jn, Jagdalpur, Simhachalam, Parvatipuram, Chipurupalli, Jeypore, Naupada Jn, Damanjodi, Araku, Koraput, Kottavalasa and Paralakhemundi.

As a part of the first phase, works for some major stations have already been started.

Railways will spend about Rs.18 crore for Duvvada, Rs.26 crore for Vizianagaram and Rs.13.9 crore for the station developmental activities under the scheme.

East Coast Railway is also committed towards the infrastructure development of the region. Work for different infrastructural projects is in progress on a war footing.

Altogether, Rs.547.7 crore would be spent for the redevelopment of 25 stations under East Coast Railway, mentioned senior Divisional Commercial Manager A K Tripathi.