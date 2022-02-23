Asha workers demand minimum wages

Srikakulam: Asha workers union district leaders G Amaravathi, P Bhagya Laxmi, K Premalatha, M Lavanya, P JayaLaxmi and K Nagamani demanded a minimum monthly wage of Rs 15,000. They staged agitation in front of collector's office here on Tuesday under the aegis of Left parties and its affiliated trade unions.

The workers said the government is paying Rs 10,000 per month as salary, which is not enough to take care of their families in the wake of increased prices.

Because of Covid-19 pandemic Asha workers are facing work pressure at the field level for the past two years and were not paid additional amount for it. Duty timings also irregular which is causing trouble for them to reach the work place from their residences, they explained. They submitted a memorandum to the district revenue officer B Daya Nidhi.