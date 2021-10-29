Ashes of Lakhimpur Kheri martyrs immersed in Gundlakamma

Ongole: The members of Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Friday announced that they are not agreeing to the proposals from the government, except the withdrawal of the three farm laws and four labour codes, along with the approval to their other demands.

The farmers' leaders immersed the mortal remains of the four farmers and the journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in the Gundlakamma river at Mallavaram dam in Prakasam district on Friday.

In the violent incident at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, four farmers--Nakshatra Singh, Daljeet Singh, Lavepreet Singh and Gurvendra Singh and a senior journalist Ratan Kashyap were killed by the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra. On October 26, the SKM leaders held a Shaheed Kalash Yatra at various places in the country and an ash pot of the farmers' reached Ongole on October 27.

The leaders of the farmers' organisations under Samyukt Kisan Morcha took the mortal remains of the killed farmers to Mallavaram dam, from the Collectorate in Ongole on Friday, as a procession, and immersed them with all respects.

They hailed the farmers for coming out to give their voice against the atrocity of the government and announced they would strive to achieve their demands.

The SKM district convenor ChunduruRangarao and other leaders said that the government is not responding to the agitation of the farmers for the last 11 months, and the ministers not even bothered to visit and console the family members of the victims in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

They demanded that the government should withdraw the three farm laws, four labour codes, power bill and other anti-public decisions and should make an act by providing a constitutional guarantee to the minimum support price with the formula, C2+50 per cent.

The farmers' leaders, workers union leaders and leaders from other public fronts including Vadde Hanumareddy, Pamidi Venkatarao, Koduri Hanumantha Rao, Chunchu Seshaiah, Chavali Sudhakar Rao, Karavadi Subbarao and others also participated in the programme.