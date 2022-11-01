Ashok Babu appointed director of river conservation directorate

Vijayawada: Senior Income Tax officer Ashok Babu Nelapatla has been appointed Director of National River Conservation Directorate for a period of five years, according to an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). An order was released here on Monday in this regard.

Hailing from Vinukonda in Palnadu, the 2008 batch officer was the alumni of NIT, Warangal. He held various positions in different wings of Income Tax department including assessments, investigation, TDS, Administration, IT Appellate Tribunal, International Taxation, Verification and others.

He was appointed as election observer to Election Commission of India for eight times in six States. During the pandemic, he was the coordinator for 150 community kitchens to feed lakhs of stranded migrant labourers in Pune division.