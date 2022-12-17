  • Menu
Ashok Babu takes charge as Aarogyasri Trust spl officer

Yadala Ashok Babu taking charge as Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme Special Officer in Mangalagiri on Friday
Yadala Ashok Babu taking charge as Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme Special Officer in Mangalagiri on Friday

Yadala Ashok Babu took over charge as Dr YSR Aarogyasri Trust Special Officer at a programme held at Aarogyasri Trust Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Guntur: Yadala Ashok Babu took over charge as Dr YSR Aarogyasri Trust Special Officer at a programme held at Aarogyasri Trust Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Advisor to the government Jupudi Prabhakar, Dr YSR Aarogyasri CEO Harichandra Prasad and AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma were present on the occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Ashok Babu said that late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy introduced many welfare schemes including Aarogyasri for the poor.

Drawing inspiration from him, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare schemes and rendering medical services in the government hospitals on par with corporate hospitals, he added.

