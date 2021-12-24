Ashok booked for creating ruckus at Ramateertham

Nellimarla (Vizianagaram): The government has quickly responded over the incident occurred at Ramateertham hill on Wednesday where the TDP leader and hereditary trustee P Ashok Gajapathi Raju had expressed his displeasure over the government for not following norms while laying the foundation stone to develop the Kodandarama Swamy temple. On Thursday, the Nellimarla police registered a case against Ashok Gajapathi and others for allegedly "using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, damaging public property and creating nuisance".

K Raveendra Raju, sub-inspector of Nellimarla said that they had received a complaint from D V V Prasad, the executive officer of Kodandarama Swamy temple of Ramateertham against TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju and some other leaders for obstructing his duties and arguing with the government officials during the foundation stone laying ceremony on Wednesday. He was charged with offences under IPC Sections 353 and 427.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju and some other TDP leaders on Wednesday rushed to the spot and tried to remove the plaque installed to lay foundation stone for reconstruction of the temple, alleging that there was violation of protocol and temple traditions.

He entered into an argument with the officials and tried to remove the plaque. The incident occurred minutes before foundation stone was laid by Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasreevani and endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas.

Ashok Gajapathi alleged that the officials were supposed to consult him before finalising the date for laying foundation stone and should have discussed with him regarding the renovation works. He said that as a hereditary trustee and chairman of the temple, he has every right to involve in the activities, works undertaken at the temple but the government is totally ignored him and insulted him. He even alleged that his donation was also rejected by the government.

According to sources, bigwigs of the government had forced the local endowment officials to lodge a complaint against Ashok Gajapathi and others.

The temple was in news in December 2020 after unidentified persons vandalised a 400-year-old idol of Lord Rama, triggering massive protest by the opposition parties.