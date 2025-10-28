  • Menu
Ashoka Women’s Engg College CEO felicitated

Dr. HarisKrishna, CEO of Ashoka Women’s Engineering College, Kurnool, who participated as a distinguished speaker at the prestigious Cohort Leadership Conclave held at T-Hub, Hyderabad.

Dr. Krishna addressed the gathering on the topic “Artificial Intelligence in Education,” sharing valuable insights into how emerging technologies are transforming teaching methodologies and learning experiences in the academic world.

