Asian Games Tennis silver medalist Saketh Myneni felicitated

Vijayawada: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to sports and games and encouraging players by announcing cash awards. She further said that sports and games are the only way to represent the country globally when compared to other sectors. Students and youths can excel in any sector, but the only wing that has a chance to represent the country is the sports, she said. She asked everyone to set a goal and reach that by overcoming all the obstacles.

In view of winning a silver medal in the Asian Games, which were held in Hangzhou in China, the Andhra Pradesh Lawn Tennis Association organised a felicitation programme for Saketh Myneni at PB Siddhartha Academy here on Sunday. Minister Roja attended the function and felicitated Saketh Myneni.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister announced that the State government has decided to give a job to Asian Games Tennis Doubles Silver Medalist Saketh Myneni on the lines of Badminton International Players PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, and Archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha. She further said that Saketh Myneni is the pride of Andhra Pradesh and did a lot to reach this stage. Saketh is an inspiration to others in sports and games. Though Tennis was a costly game, he faced a lot of hurdles to win the Asian Silver Medal in his 12 years of journey in Tennis. She stated that the Indian contingent has created history to win around 107 medals, of them the Telugu girl Vennam Jyothi Surekha besides Jyothi Yarraji, Dhiraj, Harika, Humpy and Saketh are part.

Minister Roja said that the State government is mulling allotting land to set up a Tennis Academy in the state for Saketh. For that, the State government circulated a file, which got approval from the cabinet to give a job and allow a site to Saketh Myneni. Sports and games would help to improve physical fitness and health. Students and youths should get inspiration from Saketh Myneni and try to represent the country by working hard in their loving disciplines in sports, she added.

