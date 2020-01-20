Assembly session: TDP leaders house arrested ahead of chalo assembly protest

In the wake of the Chalo Assembly in Amaravati against the proposal of three capitals to the state, the police are taking strict actions against the agitators by arresting them. The police have house arrested the TDP leaders and the JAC leaders.

The TDP leaders and activists from 48 constituencies were held till Sunday night. Responding to arrests, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrests. "The detention of the leaders of the TDP and JAC is a cowardly act, " Naidu asserted. Chandrababu demanded the government to release the leaders who were arrested.

On the other hand, the Cabinet meeting will take place to approve the decentralisation bill and CRDA amendment bill. Later the bill will be introduced in the assembly.