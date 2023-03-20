AP assembly witnesses turmoil today with push and pull between YSRCP, TDP

Vijayawada: AP Assembly session witnessed turmoil this morning, when there was push and pull between both the TDP and YCP MLAs.

The situation turned out of control when TDP MLAs rounded the Speaker chair raising slogans to abolish GO No 1.When TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy turned close to Speaker and started arguing with him despite of Speaker's request. At this suddenly YCP MLA Sudhakar Babu rushed to podium and pulled back Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy forcefully, by which Dola fell down on podium. Surprised over the sudden development Speaker left from the session.

Surprised over the sudden development both TDP and YCP MLA rushed to podium and tried to over power each other in the milee. The accusations against each other continued in assembly Hall for some time. At last guards stood as a barrier between both TDP And YCP MLAs. The TDP MLAs sqatted on assembly floor. The incident occurred at 9.30 am and still confusion going on. At 10.30 am