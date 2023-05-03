Live
- Apple and Google unite to fight stalkers and trackers
- New OTT and gaming platform iTAP offers unique content, gaming, and rewarding system
- Supreme Court says aye for SIT investigation into irregularities of past AP govt.
- NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Resigned From General Secretary Post
- 8 AM Metro Trailer: Saiyami Kher And Gulshan’s Heart-Touching Story Is All Interesting
- CBI Found ₹20 Crore In Cash From Former WAPCOS CMD
- North Coastal Andhra will turn into job hub in coming days: YS Jagan
- Senior Actor Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Release Date Is Locked
- 'Vimanam' makers invite audience to share their first flight experience & win gifts
- Two killed in two road mishaps in Karimnagar
Assess crop damage, buy wet paddy, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy orders officials
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to protect the interests of farmers who suffered loss due to untimely rainfall.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to protect the interests of farmers who suffered loss due to untimely rainfall.
Reviewing crop damage due to rainfall at camp office here on Tuesday, the CM directed the officials to complete enumeration of damaged crops and asked the civil supplies officials to purchase wet paddy from farmers.
He asked the officials to prepare a report on damaged crops immediately to help farmers through YSR Rythu Bharosa and input subsidy. He said the list of famers who suffered crop damage should be displayed at village secretariats for social audit.
The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have completed the enumeration of crop damage during March and now busy in enumeration of crop damage during April.