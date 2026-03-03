Assistive devices distributed to 18 persons with disabilities

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District collector Kirti Chekuri distributed assistive devices to 18 persons with disabilities at a programme organised by the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC) on Monday. The distribution included 10 hearing aids and 8 artificial limbs provided to the beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated that the distribution of these assistive devices is part of a special rehabilitation project implemented by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. She noted that various aids, including artificial legs, calipers, hearing aids, and crutches, are being provided free of cost to individuals holding a valid SADAREM certificate.

Furthermore, the collector directed the concerned officials to organise skill development training sessions for educated persons with disabilities. She emphasised the importance of creating employment opportunities through the Vikasa scheme to help them achieve self-reliance.

Assistant Director AY Srinivas advised persons with disabilities in the district who possess SADAREM certificates to contact the District Disability Rehabilitation Centre for their requirements.

The centre is located at Housing Board MIG-203, Lala Cheruvu, Rajamahendravaram. He mentioned that those seeking further information or rehabilitation services can contact the office at 9493421098.

He explained that besides distributing wheelchairs, tricycles, and artificial limbs, the centre provides ongoing services such as physiotherapy, counselling, and special education programmes. SP Reddy, Executive Director of Uma Educational and Technical Society, and Junior Assistant Prakash participated.