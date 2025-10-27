  • Menu
Aster DM Healthcare delegation meets CM Naidu in Dubai

Tirupati: Dr Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, along with Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed Aster’s prospective investment plans and healthcare development opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. The discussions centered on strengthening healthcare infrastructure in the State through advanced medical facilities, innovation, and private sector participation. The Chief Minister welcomed Aster DM Healthcare’s interest in contributing to Andhra Pradesh’s health sector and assured full cooperation from the State government in facilitating world-class healthcare initiatives for the people.

