Atchanna raises hopes for development of agriculture

Srikakulam : Accelerated development is expected in agricultural and allied sectors in the district and across the state as well with the appointment of Kinjarapu Atchannaidu as minister for agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, cooperation, dairy development and marketing. Agriculture sector was damaged in the district in the last five years as the YSRCP government neglected irrigation projects and nothing was done for improving yields of agriculture and horticulture crops except paying Rythu Bharosa amount.

Animal husbandry department failed to provide welfare schemes to the farmers neglecting payment of compensation for loss of animals, feed supply on subsidy price, insurance for animals and vaccination to prevent diseases. These are all needed to rectified in future to promote animal husbandry in the district.

Marketing department which is allied with the agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry was neglected by the YSRCP government resulting in neglect of 11 main, six sub-market yards, 43 godowns. Their infrastructure needs to be utilised to generate revenue.



District cooperative department lost its grip on primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and district cooperative central bank (DCCB). As a result, both PACS and DCCBs neglected farmers’ welfare and concentrated on commercial activities.



To rectify mistakes, Atchannaidu started began with transferring Vamsadhara irrigation project superintendent engineer (SE) Dola Tirumala Rao and deputy executive engineer (DEE) of Tekkali division K Srikanth. It is an indication that the officials who are lethargic will be sent out from the district.

