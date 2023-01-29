Atchannaidu booked for comments against police

Chittoor: A criminal case has been registered against TDP state president K Atchannaidu on Saturday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the police department during Yuva Galam padayatra by party national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

District superintendent of police Y Rishanth Reddy, speaking to media, strongly condemned the "crude and derogatory statement" of TDP state president which, he said, would demoralise the police force.

He said legal action would be taken against the TDP leader as per the law, he said.

It may be recalled that Atchannaidu, participating in Lokesh padayatra at Kppam on Froday accused the police personnel of 'being there only to have and doing nothing to ensure safety and security" for the yatra. The comments drew angry reaction from a section of police personnel who demanded him to withdraw his statement.

SP Rishanth Reddy said more than 500 police personnel have been deployed to Kuppam to ensure safety and security for Lokesh padayatra. Instead of appreciating the police department for its commitment , he regretted that Atchannaidu made 'uncharitable' comments against the police, he added.

Stating that the "baseless allegations" of TDP leader would demoralise the police department, the SP said legal action would be initiated against him in the regard.

Acase has been registered at Kuppam police station against K Atchhannaidu under Section 153 of IPC. District Police Employees Association and District Retired Police Employees Union condemned the statement of Atchannaidu and demanded immediate withdrawal of the comments.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders alleged that as against promise of deployed 500 personnel, on 50 constables were deployed during the padayatra on Friday.

Speaking to media at Chittoor, state Secretary of the party V Surendra Kumar no adequate police force was deployed for padayatra despite assurances by Chittoor district police "The TDP volunteers played a major role in ensuring protection and security for Lokesh on the first day. It is evident that the police department is deliberately avoiding deployment of required number of police personnel due to well-known reasons," he alleged.

Surendra Kumar warned that SP should bear the responsibility if any untoward incident occurs in the ongoing padayatra. TDP leaders S Prasad, Venkatesh, Meshak, Prabhu and others were present.

Meanwhile, leaders of the AP Police Welfare Association strongly condemned the comments made by Atchannaidu. Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Saturday Association leaders Somasekhar, Shankar Reddy, Prasad Raju and Mohan demanded the immediate arrest of Atchannaidu who made public comments which hurt the sentiments of the police on duty. It was unfortunate that such comments are being made against the police who are constantly working to ensure the peace and security of the community and the safety of the people.