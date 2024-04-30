100 Great IITians: Pioneers of India’s tech renaissance

Bhubaneswar: Nandan Nilekani, Kota Harinarayana, Narayan Murthy, Damodar Acharya, B K Syngal, Rabi Bastia, Y.C. Deveshwar, Gopal Chandra Mitra, Manohar Parrikar, and Capt. N.S. Mohan Ram all share a common background: they graduated from the IITs before 2000 and are highly regarded figures in the field of engineering and technology in India, having achieved remarkable success in their respective domains.

While numerous students have passed through the prestigious corridors of the IITs, these individuals consciously opted to forgo lucrative opportunities abroad to contribute to their homeland.

The book “100 Great IITians,” a comprehensive compilation spanning 404 pages, showcases such eminent engineers and technocrats who have played pivotal roles in India’s progress and development across various sectors. Commander V.K. Jaitly has meticulously edited the book.

The inception of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) predates the country’s independence, with its blueprint drawn from the recommendations of the Nalini Ranjan Sarkar Committee. Dr. B.C. Roy, the visionary chief minister of West Bengal, allocated land in Kharagpur for the establishment of India’s first IIT, which was subsequently inaugurated by Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 18, 1951.

The Indian parliament conferred the status of an institute of national importance upon IIT Kharagpur with the passage of the IIT (Kharagpur) Act on September 15, 1956, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Today, with 23 IITs across India, these institutions have garnered global recognition and acclaim.

“100 Great IITians” highlights the achievements of graduates who resisted the allure of opportunities in developed nations, focusing instead on contributing to India’s progress. It chronicles their success stories across various fields, including technology, research and development, governance, academia, defense, social and spiritual realms, as well as the corporate sector.

The book was inaugurated at the Odisha chapter of Youth for Nation (Y4N) at the SOA auditorium on Monday, with the presence of Odisha governor Raghubar Das.