Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Vakeel Saab’ re-release lacks buzz

Following its successful release in 2021, Pawan Kalyan's "Vakeel Saab," a Telugu adaptation of the Bollywood hit "Pink," is gearing up for a grand re-release tomorrow across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the re-release, ticket bookings for the film have been surprisingly lower than expected. This subdued response suggests a potential shift in audience interest towards re-releases in the Telugu states, contrasting with the robust ticket sales typically associated with Pawan Kalyan's films.

"Vakeel Saab" boasts a stellar cast including Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Mukesh Rishi, and others, delivering powerful performances in this legal drama. Produced by Dil Raju, Sirish, and Boney Kapoor, with Thaman as the music director, the film garnered acclaim upon its initial release for its gripping narrative and impactful storytelling.

As the film prepares to hit screens once again, fans eagerly await the opportunity to revisit the compelling storyline and memorable performances that made "Vakeel Saab" a blockbuster hit. Stay tuned for the theatrical re-release of this much-celebrated film, set to captivate audiences with its powerful message and stellar cast.





