Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ clears censor; gets U/A

The upcoming comedy extravaganza, "Aa Okkati Adakku," starring Allari Naresh and Faria Abdullah, has received the green light for its theatrical release on May 3, 2024. Directed by debutant Malli Ankam, the film promises to be a riotous entertainer for audiences of all ages.

Excitement has peaked as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently awarded the movie a U/A certificate, signaling its suitability for a wide range of viewers. Clocking in at a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes, the film ensures a perfect balance of humor and storytelling, setting the stage for an engaging cinematic experience.









The buzz surrounding "Aa Okkati Adakku" has been steadily building, fueled by its captivating teaser, catchy songs, and the recently unveiled trailer, which have left audiences eagerly anticipating the film's release. With a stellar supporting cast that includes Jamie Lever, Kalpalatha, Hari Teja, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Chemudu, Anish Kuruvilla, and others, the movie promises to deliver non-stop laughter and entertainment.









Produced by Rajiv Chilaka under the banner of Chilaka Productions, "Aa Okkati Adakku" is poised to captivate audiences with its rib-tickling humor and endearing characters. Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP has taken charge of distributing the film across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ensuring its wide reach to eager moviegoers.









As the release date draws near, anticipation for "Aa Okkati Adakku" continues to soar, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness Allari Naresh and Faria Abdullah's comedic chemistry on the big screen. Stay tuned for further updates on this much-awaited comedy caper, set to bring laughter and joy to audiences everywhere!

