SAP sees India’s GDP at $30-trn by 2047

Mumbai: A stable and visionary political leadership, young talented population, vast AI and startup community and innovations across businesses will help India reach its $30 trillion GDP growth goal by 2047, Paul Marriott, President for Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) of cloud software major SAP said here on Monday.

Emphasising the need to make India’s journey from ‘incredible to inevitable’ to become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 as laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top company executive said that the country is now the fastest growing economy and the third most digitised nation in the world.

“India can reach its $30 trillion GDP goal by 2047 which is a staggering 10 times from today. It is possible with the kind of innovations we are seeing in businesses across all the segments, with an amazing political leadership at the helm,” Marriott told a packed house at the company’s flagship event in the financial capital. He stressed that businesses in the country must join the generative AI bandwagon and grow further at scale.

“We are investing significantly in India to empower cutting-edge technology to give businesses the next big opportunity in an AI era,” he noted. In this direction, the company is providing Indian businesses with solutions across three key areas: make supply chains intelligent and sustainable, innovate with Business Al and empower India's growth through SMEs (small and medium enterprises).