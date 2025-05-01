Atchannaidu reviewing arrangements for Modi’s visit

Vijayawada: On the occasion of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the resumption of Amaravati capital works on Friday, where the Prime Minister will participate, Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu stated that officials and public representatives are making arrangements with strong coordination.

On Wednesday, at the Collectorate here, Minister Atchannaidu, MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and others held a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the programme. They deliberated on the routes available to reach the public meeting venue, arrangements for people coming from various regions, accommodation and travel arrangements for guests, and other aspects. They reviewed the progress of the works being carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Chief Minister and the suggestions of the cabinet committee.

Considering that a large number of people are expected from NTR district and neighboring districts, and approximately 20,000 people from each of the three constituencies in Vijayawada urban limits will attend the programme, discussions were held to ensure arrangements are made to avoid any inconvenience.

Similarly, they discussed that arrangements be made without any shortcomings for people from various sectors coming from Tiruvuru, Mylavaram, Nandigama and Jaggayyapeta constituencies, with specially appointed liaison officers tasked to focus on this.

In view of the summer season, officials explained that drinking water is being made available and medical camps are being set up at various locations. They informed that arrangements are being continuously monitored through the control room at the Collectorate, and nodal officers, protocol liaison officers, route officers, hotel liaison officers, and others are ready to perform their duties as per the plan. DRO M Lakshmi Narasimham, the nodal officers and others also participated.