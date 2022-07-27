Atchennaidu flays AP govt., says it has failed to help flood-hit victims

Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchennaidu has accused the government of failing to provide support to the flood victims. He reminded that Telangana government is giving support to flood victims with Rs. 10,000 and opined that it is shameful for Andhra Pradesh government to provided only Rs. 2000. He accused the government of criticizing the opposition rather than standing by the victims.



He said that the people of the merged villages could not stay in AP due to the incompetence of the government. He said that due to school merger, drop outs will increase in the state and revealed that there is a situation where the AP government has ignored the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Rushikonda.

He said that all sections are facing difficulties under YSRCP rule. He criticized YSRCP for thinking of buying votes in the upcoming elections and urged the people to think for the future of the state.