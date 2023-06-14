Atchennaidu unveils BC Bharosa logo, says will bring a law for safety of BCs

The BC Bharosa logo was unveiled by TDP state president Atchennaidu on Wednesday. On this occasion, he said that people are facing a lot of difficulties without wate and asserted that the TDP will take up the program of providing fresh water tap for every house within five or six months after coming to power.



He said that the BC people are facing a lot of difficulties and they want to bring a law for their protection. He said that in four and a half years, the economic situation of AP has become weak.

Atchennaidu expressed his concern that the prices of essentials have gone up and there is no work for the youth and hence brought the manifesto under the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee. He said they have been prepared to benefit women in the name of Mahashakti.

Atchennaidu revealed that Chandrababu will start Bhavishyat ki Guarantee buses to take the manifesto into public on Monday and a plan has been made to complete the campaign in 125 constituencies within 30 days. Former Minister Kollu Ravindra and local leaders participated in this program.