Atmakur bypoll: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may announce candidate today

Vijayawada: Mekapati family members including former member of parliament (MP) Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy are likely to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday around 3 pm.

After the sudden death of former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the Chief Minister promised to give party ticket to one of the family members of late Mekapati for the Atmakur byelection. The former MP is likely to request the CM to give ticket to his son Mekapati Vikram Reddy. According to sources, the YSRCP is likely to announce the name of Vikram Reddy on Thursday as party's candidate for the byelection.