  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Atmakur bypoll: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may announce candidate today

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Mekapati family members including former member of parliament (MP) Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy are likely to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday around 3 pm.

Vijayawada: Mekapati family members including former member of parliament (MP) Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy are likely to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday around 3 pm.

After the sudden death of former minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the Chief Minister promised to give party ticket to one of the family members of late Mekapati for the Atmakur byelection. The former MP is likely to request the CM to give ticket to his son Mekapati Vikram Reddy. According to sources, the YSRCP is likely to announce the name of Vikram Reddy on Thursday as party's candidate for the byelection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X