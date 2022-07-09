Atmakur: SFI seeks suspension of GO No 117

Atmakur (Nandyal): Students Federation of India (SFI) district leader Dinesh Kumar demanded that the government should not close the schools in the name of merging.

The SFI leaders along with the students and parents staged a protest at Gareeb Nagar in Atmakur mandal of Nandyal district on Friday stating that the government with an ill intention has brought the Government Order (GO) No 117.

The purpose of the GO is to merge the primary schools in upper primary and high schools. The primary schools would be totally closed if they are merged with upper primary and high schools, he said. The students pursuing in primary schools would face a lot of problems with the government decision.

According to the government, merging of the primary schools into upper primary and high schools, the students would get quality education. But the fact is the government wants to close the primary schools forever, he pointed out.

He demanded the government to immediately suspend the GO, otherwise they will intensify the protests.