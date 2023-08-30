Atmanirbhar Bharat & Startup India make country self-reliant, says Guv

Guntur: Governor and Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University S Abdul Nazeer said that a country or economy can grow only when its youth are in a position to generate more jobs than job seekers and that entrepreneurship provides a solution to the crises of both unemployment and under-employment as it plays a significant role in the economic growth of the country.

He presided over the 39th and 40th convocation of the university at the university auditorium on Tuesday. He said entrepreneurship has the potential to create jobs for millions of people and contribute to the diversification of the economy by creating new markets and opportunities for foreign investment. He said that the Centre’s flagship programmes of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Startup India’ are intended to make the country self-reliant and to catalyse a startup culture to build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. He said India has now become one of the biggest startup hubs in the world and the success rate of start-ups in India is relatively higher than the rest of the world. He presented degrees and medals to the students and congratulated them on receiving their degrees and medals in the convocation.

Earlier, the university conferred the honoris causa on Ramon Magsaysay awardee and ‘The Hindu’ rural affairs editor Palagummi Sainath. The convocation proceedings commenced with the university vice-chancellor Prof P Raja Sekhar presenting the annual report of the university. Later, he felicitated Governor Abdul Nazeer with a memento on behalf of the University.

Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education Prof K Hemachandra Reddy was also present.