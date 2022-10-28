Atrocities in Kuppam showcase Jagan's character: Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday felt that the series of atrocities committed by the ruling party leaders in Kuppam are a case study of the style of functioning of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The people of Kuppam, who are till now accustomed to only developmental activities are feeling strange with the atrocities being committed by the ruling party leaders, Chandrababu Naidu said. The former chief minister while holding a review on the party's performance in Kuppam Assembly constituency told the TDP leaders that Kuppam has been developed as a model segment since beginning and the people in the constituency never encourage violence and hate politics.

Chandrababu is very particular that all the party leaders and the functionaries should mingle with everyone from the grassroots level and sail with the common man. The Kuppam electorate have only been voting for him out of affection and helping him emerge victorious unlike Pulivendula where the voters exercise their franchise under constant threats.

Kuppam and Hindupur are only the segments in the state wherein the same symbol emerged victorious so many times, the TDP national president recalled. However, in Pulivendula, there was a change in both the symbols and the parties, he stated. Attempts are being made to hit the Kuppam electorate morally and even physically, Naidu said and called upon the local party leaders to hit back in a fitting manner. Soon, the TDP will teach a lesson to those who are misusing their power, he said. Local TDP leaders briefed Naidu on the incidents that have been taking place. They informed the party national president that they are not getting demoralised with the false cases being registered against them and the attacks on the party cadre.

Mr Chandrababu Naidu also held a review with Nara Lokesh, the party general secretary and incharge of the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency. Chandrababu said that the TDP has won the segment in 1983 and 1985 polls but had to allotted the constituency to the friendly parties in five elections from 1989 to 2009 as part of alliance.

This is the basic reason as to why the TDP could not get strengthened in Mangalagiri, Naidu stated. He asked Mr Lokesh to take certain measures to further strengthen the TDP since already some steps have been initiated to get the support of the local cadre. Reviews have also been conducted with Kurnool incharge TG Bharat, Itchhapuram incharge Bendalam Ashok.