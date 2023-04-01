Attack on TDP councillor: Oppn calls for Tenali bandh today

Guntur: Tension prevailed in Tenali municipal council meeting held on Friday, when the YSRCP municipal councillors attacked TDP corporator Desu Yugandhar. Despite TDP councillors' attempts to prevent the attack, the YSRCP corporators attacked Desu Yugandhar and tore his shirt. Angry over the incident, the TDP corporators staged a protest in front of municipal chairperson Syed Kaleda Naseem's podium, demanding action against YSRCP councillors.





Later, they staged a protest in front of two-town police station in Tenali, demanding action against the ruling party councillors. They lodged a complaint against the YSRCP councillors. According to the sources, when the council discussed implementation of Navaratnalu scheme, TDP councillors raised objections to a single tender. 33rd ward councillor D Yugandhar demanded an opportunity to speak but did not get an opportunity to speak. YSRCP councillor Ahmed and another three councillors attacked Yugandhar and manhandled him. Police entered the council hall to control the situation. Speaking to the media, YSRCP councillor Ahmed said councillors Yugandhar and Trimuthulu misled the council and attacked him. Following this incident, Tenali Arya Vysya Sangam gave a call for Tenali bandh on Saturday. Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad extended support to Tenali bandh.











