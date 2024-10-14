Attacks on TDP office, Naidu residence: Govt hands over cases to CID

Guntur: The state government has handed over the cases related to attacks on the TDP state office and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence to the CID.

Former MP Nandigam Suresh was arrested in connection with the attack on the TDP state office in Mangalagiri. The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against MLCs Talasila Raghuram, Lella Appi Reddy, YSRCP Vijayawada East Assembly constituency leader Devineni Avinash, as well as YSRCP leaders and activists from Guntur and Krishna districts involved in the attack.

Over 100 YSRCP activists from both districts were involved in these cases. The police have registered the FIR, interrogated them, and recorded their statements.