Live
- Yousta continues accelerated expansion
- Two accused released on bail given warm reception
- Centipede found in idli, hotel sealed
- YSRCP suffers setback in Konaseema district
- Apple Eyes 2027 for Smart Glasses and Camera-Equipped AirPods
- Grand Dasara celebrations across erstwhile Karimnagar district
- SP participated in Shastra puja
- Vizianagaram decks up for Pydithalli festival
- Attacks on TDP office, Naidu residence: Govt hands over cases to CID
- Grand Dasara festival celebrations in Mancherial
Just In
Attacks on TDP office, Naidu residence: Govt hands over cases to CID
Highlights
The state government has handed over the cases related to attacks on the TDP state office and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence to the CID.
Guntur: The state government has handed over the cases related to attacks on the TDP state office and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence to the CID.
Former MP Nandigam Suresh was arrested in connection with the attack on the TDP state office in Mangalagiri. The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against MLCs Talasila Raghuram, Lella Appi Reddy, YSRCP Vijayawada East Assembly constituency leader Devineni Avinash, as well as YSRCP leaders and activists from Guntur and Krishna districts involved in the attack.
Over 100 YSRCP activists from both districts were involved in these cases. The police have registered the FIR, interrogated them, and recorded their statements.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS