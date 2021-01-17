Attacks on temples: Minister Velampalli Srinivas slams BJP, TDP for targeting police

Amaravati: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas came down heavily on BJP state president Somu Veerraju, BJP MLC PVN Madhav and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for targeting the Police Department over attacks on temples issue.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the Minister said that it was unfortunate that instead of denying the allegations of the involvement in temple vandalism, BJP State president Somu Veerraju wrote a letter threatening Director General of Police and MLC Madhav said that he would complain to the Centre. He said that the DGP will provide evidence to support the charges filed and the government would take strict action if anyone trying for political gains.

He said that Naidu has no fear or faith in God and no moral right to speak on Hindus and temples.

He questioned on BJP's alliance with Pawan Kalyan who hurt the sentiments of Hindus and the silence of Somu Veerraju and Madhav when 40 temples were demolished in Vijayawada during the previous government and why they were silent when a chariot was burnt in Tadepalligudem.

He said that the State government handed over Antarvedi chariot blaze case to CBI on 11 September 2020. Flaying BJP for alleging that the religious conversions are being done by government, the Minister said it's false and the financial assistance is being provided to Archakas along with pastors and Imams.

The Minister said while the State has formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate temple offences, the Opposition parties are trying to create communal divide for political gains.

He said that Rs 150 crore was sanctioned in the previous government from 2014 to 2019 for the development of temples while Rs 168 crore was sanctioned within18 months for the same.

Also, Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned for development works of Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, he added.