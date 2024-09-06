  • Menu
AU donates Rs 5 lakh to flood relief in Vijayawada
Rajampeta (Annamayya district): Annamacharya University (AU), led by Chancellor Dr Choppa Gangi Reddy, on Thursday donated Rs 5 lakh to support flood-hit victims in Vijayawada.

Dr Choppa Gangi Reddy, known for his philanthropy, emphasised that this contribution is a part of their social responsibility. He urged others to come forward and assist in providing relief to flood-victims.

Pro-Chancellor Choppa Abhishek Reddy and Vice-Chairman Choppa Yella Reddy also expressed their solidarity with the victims, calling for collective efforts to help those in need.

